Our beautiful mother, Vivian Stone Duntsch, long time resident of Bozeman, passed away at 12:20 AM on Friday, June 5th, in Centennial Colorado, just three weeks after her husband Robert also succumbed to the coronavirus. She was just 2 months short of her 98th birthday, and they had recently celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary. She was born August 15, 1922, in Parnell Missouri to Harvy and Delia Stone, and is the last surviving sibling of the seven children of the Harvey Stone and Delia Hawk family. She is survived by her son Don and daughter-in-law Susan of Centennial Colorado, beloved daughter Denise Ann Lamarche and son-in-law Paul LaMarche of Ronan, Montana, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, beloved sons Gordon and Gary Duntsch, and beloved granddaughter Honey Duntsch.



She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church of Bozeman, a follower of Jesus Christ with a simple but consistent faith, and is now with Him in Heaven. She was a Member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary, selling poppies every Memorial Day to honor the soldiers of WW2, and was involved in numerous other civic organizations. She was a devoted wife to Robert, and they were inseparable to the end. But her greatest joy and accomplishment in life was being the best mother and grandmother possible. On hearing of her passing, one granddaughter wrote, " My Grandma Vivian, who I call my "Gold Standard Grandma" was loving, kind, joyful, and had a servant's heart. The family joked about grandma Vivian's revolving door with visitors coming to play cards, have a bite to eat and even spending the night if needed. I feel so grateful that I had the opportunity to be in her presence and feel that her influence is instrumental in how I interact with people around me. My Gold Standard Grandma has inspired me to put my phone away and talk to complete strangers, be of service always, and stand up for someone who may have no one. She has taught me to have a posture of openness to others, see others as valuable human beings made by God, and give grace whenever possible." Her son-in-law wrote, " She was like the Red Cross, the mercy ship of the family. There to take care of you if you were hurt physically or mentally."



You are in a better place mom and you will be greatly missed.



