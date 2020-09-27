Wallace (Wally) Franklin Kent left this world September 11, 2020 in Boise, ID as a result of a fall at his home.



Wally lived a long life, passing away at the age of ninety-four and a half.



He is survived by his wife Mickey (nee Wininger), two daughters, Carol Pazanin ( late John) of Bozeman, Patricia Haas (late Alan) of Nokomis, Florida, and a son Chris (Sue Shockley) also of Bozeman. He is also survived by two step sons, Kevin (Tennie) and JD Wininger of Oregon, also, 11 grandchildren, 13 great grand children and 1 great great grandchild.



Wally was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Andrew and Grace (Munday) Kent. He was #10 out of 11 children and managed to outlive them all.



In his earlier years Wally drove truck for Indianhead trucking. He married Evelyn (née Steinhart) in 1946. They lived on the family farm in Minnesota until he went to work doing construction which took them all over the US.



Wally and Evelyn eventually settled in Montana where Wally was the foreman on the CA ranch. While living in the Bozeman area Wally became a Special Deputy for the Gallatin Cty Sheriffs Office and was a member of the Gallatin Cty Sheriffs Posse Search and Rescue where he worked alongside his son, Chris, who is now a coordinator for Search and Rescue.



Years later Wally and Ev moved to Oregon where he worked for the Miracle Potato Company in Irrigon, OR.



After Wally and Ev's marriage ended, Wally later married Mickey in 1987 and they made their home in Ontario, OR.



Wally enjoyed bowling twice a week up until the pandemic hit and closed the bowling alley temporarily.



May God Bless you Dad.



This Timex watch has stopped ticking.



