1/1
Walter Adelbert Campbell
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Adelbert Campbell, 83, has followed his angel on October 26, 2020 at his home in Belgrade, MT. He leaves behind his wife Agnes, of 51 years, daughters Rose Alisa Campbell (Vance) of Belgrade, Nadel Campbell of Manhattan, and four grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Margaret Campbell and a sister Marlene Campbell Hagen.

Services to be held at Resurrection University Catholic Parish on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11a.m. , Interment at Fort Harrison at 3p.m. Memorials & condolences can be sent to Agnes Campbell, PO Box 167, Belgrade, MT 59714.

Condolences & memories may also be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dahl Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved