Walter Adelbert Campbell, 83, has followed his angel on October 26, 2020 at his home in Belgrade, MT. He leaves behind his wife Agnes, of 51 years, daughters Rose Alisa Campbell (Vance) of Belgrade, Nadel Campbell of Manhattan, and four grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Margaret Campbell and a sister Marlene Campbell Hagen.
Services to be held at Resurrection University Catholic Parish on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11a.m. , Interment at Fort Harrison at 3p.m. Memorials & condolences can be sent to Agnes Campbell, PO Box 167, Belgrade, MT 59714.
Condolences & memories may also be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com
