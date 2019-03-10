Dean Johnston, 82, of Three Forks passed away at his home on March 5, 2019.



Dean was born July 28, 1936 in Utica, Kansas, to Walter R. and Virginia May Johnston, joining a sister, Betty, and a brother, Don. They lived on the family farm. They moved to Montana in 1939. Dean attended school in Bozeman and Willow Creek and graduated from Three Forks.



Dean married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Walbert, on March 5, 1955. They lived on the family ranch on the Herb Dunbar Ranch. Dean worked in the winter for the Hamilton Grocery located where the Three Forks Saddlery now is. Dean worked for Hamilton Grocery for 13 years. On August 1, 1967 Dean and Darlene bought the store from Mel and Joyce Hamilton and stayed in that location until July of 1978 when Dean and Darlene bought the building owned by Ed and Edna Bellach which was Bellach Plumbing and Heating. Dean and Darlene continued to own and operate the D & D Grocery until July 31, 1992 when they sold the business and retired. Dean served on the Three Forks Fire Department and was chief for many years.



Dean is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Mike Elmose of Three Forks; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Dana Johnston of New Castle, Washington, and Cody and Heather Johnston of Three Forks; one sister, Betty Ambo of Butte; one sister-in-law, Joyce Schneiter of Utah; grandchildren, Casey (Niki) Elmose of Three Forks, Jodi (Ty) Ridgeway of Helena, Alex and Rex Johnston of Washington, and Traci and Beau Johnston of Three Forks; great-grandchildren, Ashtyn, Mykal, and Trace Ridgeway; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; his parents, Walter and Virginia Johnston; and his brother, Don Johnston.



Private family services will be held. Memorials in Dean's name may be made to Three Forks Methodist Church.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019