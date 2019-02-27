Walt died at home February 21, 2019 at the age of 61. He lived in Bozeman MT for 8 years, having previously resided in California, Minnesota, New Mexico and Utah.



An avid runner, he completed several marathons, held distance records at the high school and college level, and his Ventura College record time for the steeplechase still stands.



He was an expert sailor. His work talents were many and varied. He loved to work with his hands as a bicycle mechanic, woodworker, and shade-tree auto mechanic-he restored several vintage VW vans-but he was also an airplane pilot and EMT, and his quick wit and outgoing personality led to success as a marketing manager for Patagonia. Walt had a soft spot for animals: he would often reminisce about beloved dogs in his life, and always asked after the pets in his extended family.



The son of the late Malcolm and Ada Johnson, he is survived by four siblings: Shirley Rasmussen of Grand Junction, CO, Dolores Schueler of Arlington, MA, Stan Johnson of Bozeman, MT, and Wayne Johnson of Santa Rosa CA. He was the beloved uncle of Duffy Rasmussen of Fort Collins, CO, Ryan Rasmussen of Santa Barbara, CA, Libby Rasmussen of San Antonio, TX, and Ben Schueler of Morgantown WV, as well as grandnieces Eli and Quinlan Hinerfeld of Fort Collins, CO.



A memorial service may be planned for a later date.



