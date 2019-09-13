Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Gee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Ronald Gee


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Ronald Gee Obituary
Walter Ronald Gee, 78, passed away September 5, 2019 at Bozeman Health Care in Bozeman, MT. He was born March 3, 1941 to Walter E. and Mary Gee in Bozeman. Walter served four years in the Navy after graduating from Gallatin County High School.

He was a friend to many. He loved old cars, birds and animals.

His sister, Shirley Pass of Bozeman survives him; along with his nephew's family, Ryan and Kumi Pass and their son, Kyle of Bothell, and a number of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Gee.

No services per his request.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now