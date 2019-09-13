|
Walter Ronald Gee, 78, passed away September 5, 2019 at Bozeman Health Care in Bozeman, MT. He was born March 3, 1941 to Walter E. and Mary Gee in Bozeman. Walter served four years in the Navy after graduating from Gallatin County High School.
He was a friend to many. He loved old cars, birds and animals.
His sister, Shirley Pass of Bozeman survives him; along with his nephew's family, Ryan and Kumi Pass and their son, Kyle of Bothell, and a number of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Gee.
No services per his request.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019