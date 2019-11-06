|
|
Walter Theodore Moss was called home to his Lord and Savior on November 1, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1934 along with his twin brother Andrew, his childhood playmate and lifelong companion. They were born to Frank and Anna (DeJonge) Moss near Manhattan. He went to school in Belgrade for the first 6 grades. Since it was closer to the family farm, Walt attended Rochambeau School near Gallatin Gateway for 7th and 8th grades.
He and Andy spent 2 years in the Army and received an honorable discharge in 1956.
On February 5, 1964, he married Myrna Ungersma. They were the first couple to be wed at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Churchill.
He drove a milk truck for most of his career, picking up milk from many area dairies and the State Prison, delivering for many years over the pass to Butte. Throughout his life he did many various jobs in the Gallatin Valley. He had a big heart and always a willing hand to help others. He and Myrna worked together for many years at the Churchill Retirement Home. After retirement, he worked part-time at Churchill Equipment, Big Sky Growers, and many other places. He loved all his work and found fulfillment and satisfaction in any kind of work, including restoring antique tractors with brother Andy and nephew Howard Walhof. A difficult battle with cancer began over 5 years ago. From that point on, he lived one day at a time, always looking for opportunities to work, to help, or to provide advice wherever needed. He spent much time praying for successful farm seasons, especially successful harvests.
Bethel Christian Reformed Church and the church family were very important to Walt. Walt and Myrna loved being in the stands at most of the Manhattan Christian games, watching nieces and nephews play.
Walt knew how to appreciate simple joys in life, like a perfect garden tomato or a bowl of recently picked raspberries. Kind, gentle, and big hearted are just a few words that describe him.
Walter is survived by Myrna, his loving and faithful wife of 55 years. Walter is also survived by sister Evelyn (John) Potts, brother Andrew (Darlene) Moss, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Gene and Bobby Ungersma, Leon and Fay Smit, Bob and Pat Ungersma, and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold Moss and wife Harriet, brother-in-law Tom Veltkamp, sister-in-law Norma Taylor, brother/sister-in-law Jake and Thelma Droge.
The funeral will be held at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Churchill at 11:00 am on Friday November 8th with burial at 10:00 am at the Churchill cemetery. Memorials can be sent to the Manhattan Christian School Foundation. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019