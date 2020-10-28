Today we lost our most precious gift, mom. Mom was always there for the family, a wonderful cook creating the best gingerbread ever. Wanda Hargrove, 87, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
She and dad were married for 65 years, with dad passing away five years ago.
Mom raised her most precious gifts from God, her four children; daughter, Joyce Sather; son, Robert James (Cyndi) Hargrove; daughter, Virginia Pierce; and son, Jerry (Francie) Hargrove. Wanda had seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. We will all miss her, but she is now in heaven.
Wanda was preceded in death by dad, Jim Hargrove; parents, Elmer and Eva Guffey; brother, Edward Guffey; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Guffey and Mabel Wickman; two nieces, Rose and Sue; son-in-law, Mike Sather; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Mabel Hargrove; brothers-in-law, Jack, Bill, Bud, and Dean.
We know when Mom got to the gates, she asked God "May I please come in?" and he answered, "Yes."
Love you mom, until we meet again.
Graveside service will be held on Thurs. Nov. 29, at 2 pm at Sunset Hills Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
