Warren "Bud" Anderson passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020, at the age of 94.



He is now united with his parents Walter and Marion, wife's Lila and Glenda, siblings Harriet, Helen, Jackie and Bob and beloved daughter Colleen.



Bud is survived by his daughters Karen (Bob) Allen and Kathy (Bill) Bennett, grandchildren Kathy (Jason), Phillip, Stephanie (Patrick), and Colleen. Great grandchildren Kenny, Ella, Sebastyan, Timothy and Tower. Special nieces and nephews, other family members and Glenda's family.



Following graduation from High School with top honors in math (Union Pacific Scholarship) and president of FFA, he married his beloved wife Lila. After time in the army he worked for many years as a cement mason. In his 70's he worked at Gallatin Manor and later married Glenda.



He was known as a very hard worker and was loved by many. He was always helping friends and family and so enjoyed being with them. For many years he helped place flags with the American Legion on Veterans Day.



Our heartfelt thanks go to the Mountain View/Bridger Health Care Center and Compassus for their care and kindness shown to dad in his last years. There will be no services.



