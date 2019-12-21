|
It cannot be said that Wayne Berumen did not see life as an adventure to be lived to the fullest. From his wild teenage years in Joliet, Montana to his fishing outfitter days on Dore Lake, Saskatchewan, he met every challenge and every joy with all that he had. And even as he battled in these last years of his life, he saw his disease as another force to be reckoned with.
But not all battles are won, and on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Wayne finished his last challenge at his home surrounded by his strong, devoted and loving wife, Kathy, and his incredible children, Stephanie and Brentton (Shayla). Wayne was so lucky to be able to say goodbye to his grandson, Ethan Wayne Oddy, the joy in his life. Only Bumpa could teach him the proper way to eat a toasted marshmallow, drive a tractor, and catch the biggest fish of his life. Wayne was also able to say goodbye his brothers Mitch, Terry, and Bill, and his sister, Debbie, which meant so much to him.
He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
A celebration of Wayne's incredible adventures in life will be held this summer and his ashes will return to the place he loved with all his heart, Dore Lake.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019