Wes Horner departed this earth at age 95 on October 27, 2020. We were lucky to have him in our lives for so long and we thank him for all he gave to us. His was a life well lived.
Born in Roanoke, Virginia in the Blue Ridge Mountains on April 29, 1925, raised by a single mother who taught him that integrity, honesty and good character were among the most important things in life.
As a young boy, he spent summers on the family cotton farm in Georgia where many adventures were had-- including hunting, butchering hogs and chickens, splitting wood and swimming in the swamps with Water Moccasins. He had a wonderful yet difficult childhood that shaped who he was. He often said the Boy Scouts saved him and he went on to become an Eagle Scout. He developed a passionate love of the outdoors. Having had polio at a young age, he never took his health for granted and lived an extremely active life.
Lieutenant Wes Horner proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He earned his BS and MS degrees in Geology from the University of Colorado. He loved climbing the Flatirons outside Boulder. While leading a hike, he met the love of his life, Virginia Vance Brorby. They were married and soon were raising three daughters.
After working as a geologist, Wes decided to start a new career as a high school science teacher. It turned out to be a great decision for all involved. He positively influenced countless young people over his 30-year career.
Wes lived a full and adventurous life. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his intelligent and curious mind and his love of geology and the Mountain West. If you were lucky, he may have even talked with you about Plate Tectonics or played you a tune on his harmonica.
Wes, you will be missed. We hope you have found a mountain to climb wherever you may be, and feel the cool fresh breeze on your face.
We wish to thank the amazing staff at Birchwood Assisted Living who cared for Wes, and to Compassus Hospice in Bozeman. Wes was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, and is survived by his three daughters- Sally O'Neill (Steve) of Bozeman, Cindy Kahn (Robert) of Santa Fe and Pam Porter (Fred) of Carbondale, CO. Five grandchildren and one great grandson. Donations in his memory may be made to the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.