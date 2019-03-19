Home

William Fleming Obituary
William "Bill" Amos Fleming was born September 6, 1944 in Atlanta, Georgia and passed away Thursday March 14, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with ALS.

Bill was kind-hearted, willing to do anything for those he cared for. He was the kind of man who was loved instantly by all who met him.

Bill lived a life full of adventures, which he never hesitated in sharing through his many amusing stories. A passionate fisherman, Bill also spent time on his Harley, tinkering on whichever sports car he had at the time, or enthralled in an old cowboy movie at night.

Bill served in the Army as a Drill Sargent, then worked for Otis Elevator before serving 29 years with Louisiana Pacific.

He is survived by his wife, Doris; daughters, Missy and Crissy; son, Daniel; his grandchildren, Teagen, Noah and Nancy.

Come celebrate his life with us on March 23 at 2pm at Bozeman Christian Center at 921 W. Mendenhall.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019
