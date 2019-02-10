William R. "Scrub" Johnson passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 at the age of 90, surrounded by family. He was born March 10, 1928 in Bozeman to Earl and Mary Jonson. He grew up and attended school in Bozeman, spending his entire life here.



He served in the US Navy during the Occupation in WWII from March 1946 to Jan. 1948. He was a bartender and teamster for many years.



He retired from the Gallatin County Road Department in March 1990 after 20 years. He was a member of the Eagles, VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting with his family and his family friends. He also enjoyed playing Santa for over 30 years.



He is survived by his daughter, Mary (Dan) Noyes of Bozeman; daughter, Sherry Madden of Belgrade; daughter, Carol (Mark) Simonson of Belgrade; son, Robert (Theresa) Johnson of Cheyenne, WY; daughter, Tammy Rogers of Big Fork; step-daughter, Susan Craig; and sister, Phyllis Earnhart of Salt Lake City, UT. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Marge; his parents; brothers, Warner, Archie, Jimmy, and Robert; son, William L. (Butch); grandson, Jace and step-son, Mike.



Private family services will be held.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019