Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Johnson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William R. "Scrub" Johnson passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 at the age of 90, surrounded by family. He was born March 10, 1928 in Bozeman to Earl and Mary Jonson. He grew up and attended school in Bozeman, spending his entire life here.

He served in the US Navy during the Occupation in WWII from March 1946 to Jan. 1948. He was a bartender and teamster for many years.

He retired from the Gallatin County Road Department in March 1990 after 20 years. He was a member of the Eagles, VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and hunting with his family and his family friends. He also enjoyed playing Santa for over 30 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary (Dan) Noyes of Bozeman; daughter, Sherry Madden of Belgrade; daughter, Carol (Mark) Simonson of Belgrade; son, Robert (Theresa) Johnson of Cheyenne, WY; daughter, Tammy Rogers of Big Fork; step-daughter, Susan Craig; and sister, Phyllis Earnhart of Salt Lake City, UT. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marge; his parents; brothers, Warner, Archie, Jimmy, and Robert; son, William L. (Butch); grandson, Jace and step-son, Mike.

Private family services will be held.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.