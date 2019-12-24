|
William Joseph (Bo or Bill) Keenan passed away at his long time partner, Sandy Scanlon's parent's home in Kent, Washington on December 8, 2019. Bo had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just prior to his 60th birthday. Bo was born the fifth of six sons of Rose Mary Schwab Keenan (deceased 2016) and William John Keenan, Jr. (deceased 1988) on November 24, 1959 in Bozeman, Montana. He tolerated his childhood first name, "Bo" that was adopted by Bill and Rose Mary Keenan, who wanted to avoid confusion with Dad, Bill, in their busy family home. After his father, Bill, died, he was Bill Keenan in business and personal circles that had not habituated to "Bo".
Bo was born a Bozeman MT Holy Rosary "Bulldog" and attended Rosary High School until it closed in 1976. He lived with friends Peg and George Tate until he graduated from Bozeman High School in 1978. After graduation he joined Bill, Rose Mary and younger Brother, Rob in Spokane, Washington where Bill and Rose Mary had moved after Rosary's closure to allow Rob to attend Gonzaga Prep High School. The Keenan family connection to Gonzaga University was more than 10 years old by that time, and Bo immediately adopted the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team. Bo worked at Kaiser Aluminum for several years, then several other service and industrial companies in the Spokane area. His work in Spokane took him throughout the Spokane area and many other northwest states, including Montana. He never missed a chance to visit his mother, Rose Mary, his brothers or other family members as his work travel took him through their communities. The first Christmas in his life on which he had not spent at least a few hours with his Mother, Rose Mary was the first Christmas after Rose Mary died! At the time of his death he was working for CRH America-Oldcastle, as a Field Representative. Many nieces, nephews and cousins that attended Gonzaga or lived in the Spokane relied upon Bo for love and support in their stressful, emergency, hungry, lonely or celebratory times. He and Sandy worked for the same or complementary companies, and enjoyed combining their business travel. Bo had an extremely strong work ethic.
Bill and Sandy's home in Spokane Valley was a warm, welcoming and comforting place for his extended family. Cinnamon rolls and breakfast casserole, along with coffee (Starbucks, if possible) were standard fare with Bo and then later with Bill and Sandy, together. Bo and Sandy's love of travel took them on many cruises where they enjoyed the warmth of the sun and the beautiful blue Caribbean waters. Bo and Sandy enjoyed a vacation in Maui, his favorite spot, just two months ago.
Bo, throughout his life, and later, Bill and Sandy together devoted a great deal of their time to attending family weddings, funerals, graduations, reunions and birthday celebrations. He loved to watch nieces and nephews play whatever sport was their interest. He and brother John were a tandem threat to Montana football team opponents. Legend says that Bo rented extra TV's for college football bowl season, so that he could watch all the games. He and Rose Mary, and later he and Sandy attended many memorable football Bowl Games. His favorites Notre Dame and the Rose Bowl were especially important to him.
Bo is survived by his partner, Sandy Scanlon and Sandy's family, including her mother, Denice, father, John, sons, Kyle and Neil, and, sisters Jan (Bill) and Carolyn (Brian). He loved his and Sandy's puppies, Ellie and Buddy. Bo is survived by brothers: Richard (Linda Estes Cogle) of Portland, Oregon and West Virginia; Robert (Janet) of Houston, Texas; John (Jennifer) of Tigard, Oregon; Pete (Sally) of McMinnville, Oregon and Kevin (Jocelyn Mullen) of Grand Junction, Colorado. He is survived by nieces and nephews and their families, Melissa Keenan, Pete Keenan, Sean Keenan, Erin Easley, Kelly Rae Trindle, Brian Keenan, Alex Irwin, Rachael Keenan, Katie Keenan, Max Keenan, Shannon Moran, Kerry Keenan, Brian Keenan, Miranda Keenan, Kelly Dan Keenan and numerous grand nephews and nieces. Bo was very fond of all of the members of "Cousins 28", his extensive group of first cousins.
There will be a Memorial gathering in Portland, Oregon at 1:00 pm at the Savage Memorial Presbyterian Church fellowship Hall, 1740 SE 139th Avenue, on January 18, 2019.
Arrangements for a service in Bozeman, Montana in the spring are pending.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019