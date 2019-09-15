Home

Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
More Obituaries for William Voth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph Voth


1933 - 2019
William Joseph Voth Obituary
William Joseph Voth, 86, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born May 17, 1933 in Lewistown, Montana to John William and Margaret Hoven (Nesing) Voth.

Bill graduated from Hobson High School in 1951 and moved to Bozeman to attend Montana State College. It was in Bozeman that he met Betty Hamilton, and the two were married on June 12, 1953 at the Bozeman United Methodist Church.

He was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War, serving from 1954 to 1956. His service took he and Betty to California and Germany before returning home to Montana. Upon his return, Bill worked at Gallatin Furniture for 51 years, retiring in 2008.

Bill loved the outdoors, especially hunting, camping, and fishing. He enjoyed playing cards, dominoes, and making friends everywhere he went. Above all else, Bill loved his family. He and Betty have always supported their children and grandchildren in all their ventures.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter; and brothers, Bob and John.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; daughters, Debra (Dean) Jackson and Vickie (Mike) Smith; son, William, Jr. "Billy"; sisters, Mabel Wescott and Sue (Paul) Roy; brother, "Uncle Ole" Nesing; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 15 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A Funeral Service will take place at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, September 16 at Dokken-Nelson, followed by interment at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019
