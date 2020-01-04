|
|
Dr. William Prunty, 90, of Bozeman, died on December 30, 2019.
Bill was born on February 2, 1929, in Rapid City, SD. He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1951, and Creighton University Medical School in 1955.
Bill served in the US Air Force Medical Service for four years. He was a flight surgeon in Japan. Returning to the US, Bill completed his psychiatric residency at the Denver VA Hospital. There he met his future wife, Gigi, who was a psychiatric nurse.
Bill and Gigi moved to Bozeman in 1962 and started a family. Bill established his 30-year private practice in psychiatry. He also worked at the MSU Health Service for 22 years, and the Disability Determination Service in Helena until he retired in 1992.
Bill enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, skiing, oil painting, wood carving and sculpting, and cheering for the MSU Bobcats and Kansas City Chiefs. One of his greatest joys was hunting in the Crazies with his sons, Steve and Dave.
Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gigi; daughter, Sheri (Rodney) Owens; sons, Steve (Lisa) Prunty and Dave (Jenn) Prunty; and grandchildren, Katharine Owens Bove, Will Owens, and Steve Prunty.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020