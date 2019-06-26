Zola Cain Jones, 75, of Bozeman passed away June 23, 2019. She was born March 8, 1944 in Lemmon, South Dakota to James W. and Blanche (Williamson) Cain, the seventh of nine children.



In 1952, when Zola was eight years old, the family loaded up their old truck and set out for Oregon, making it as far as Three Forks. She lived on a small farm at Old Town which the interstate took out. Her father went to work and retired at Trident. She attended school in Three Forks through the 8th grade.



She was married to Dennis Painter for 19 1/2 years. They had three wonderful daughters, LaDella, Mellonie, and Dena. As part of her family, they also raised Tina Beckman and Billy Machington.



On November 9, 1985, she married Dick Jones, expanding her family to three more children, Liesa, Teresa, and David. At her passing, they have been married for 33 wonderful years.



Zola worked in the potatoes around Manhattan for 18 years. After moving to Bozeman, she worked for the hospital, school district, Pikes at MSU, VLC for 13 years (the job she loved the most), and then for Blackhawk until her retirement. She always said her Golden Years were not golden with COPD and cancer.



She loved to travel to the west coast and visit the wineries. She also loved playing pool which she did for many years, going to the drag races, camping, and floating the Madison River. She loved having a cocktail with her friends and family and was quite the social butterfly.



Zola was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in-law, Percy and Ella Mae Jones; granddaughter, Ashley Jones; two brothers, Alvin and Robert Cain; and three sisters, Iola Machington, Marrietta Glaze, and Naomi Forest.



She is survived by her husband, Dick Jones of Bozeman; children, LaDella (Arlin) Degrout of Manhattan, MT, Mellonie (Bill) Kurtti of Clarkston, MT, Dena (John) Ricker of Belgrade, MT, Leisa (Frank) McAurther of Townsend, MT, Teresa Jones of Central Point, OR, David (Teresa) Jones of Belgrade, Tina (Shawn) Beckman of Belgrade, and Billy Marchington of Bozeman; sisters, Lois (Frank) Conrad of Willow Creek, MT and Glenda (Chic) Rysted of Redmond, OR; brother, David (Janie) Cain of Reklaw, TX; grandchildren, Ciera and Lindsay Rash of Billings, MT, Carmon Grimm of Bozeman, Dennis Kurtti of Clarkston, Derick McAurther, Kale Rouser, and Zane McAurther of Townsend, Olivia, Mariah, and Isable Goleman and Ashton Slater, all of Central Point, Makinse Jones of Tucson, AZ, Dominick, Cooper, and Zack Jones, Paige Anthony, and Felicia Dean, all of Belgrade, Joshua Kurtti of Jackson Hole, WY, Daniel Quentainlla of Gillette, WY, and Justin and Devan Ricker of Belgrade; great-grandchildren, Layla Swope of Canyonville, OR, Natasha Breidenbach, Coen Christianson, and Liryc Schickel of Billings, Weston Swope of Canyonville, Korah Ricker of Three Forks, Carter Quentainlla of Gillette, and Roan Albarado of Belgrade; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, June 28 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, as well as from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 29. A Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 P.M. Saturday at Dokken-Nelson, with interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 26, 2019