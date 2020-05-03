John Hickey January 22, 1954 - April 30, 2020 John was born in Detroit, Michigan to Edward and Katherine R. Hickey. He was the youngest of three and quite enjoyed his status as the baby of family while growing up in Rochester, MI. In 1980, John married Christine (Chris) and became a dad to her daughters, Alison and Kelly. In 1981, the family moved to Bradenton, FL for the tropical weather, economic opportunity, and to be closer to his parents and sister. Shortly after arriving, John started work in the Parks and Recreation Department of Manatee County. It was the start of a career that would span more than 30 years. Before his retirement, he garnered many awards and accolades, as well as professional certifications and organizational memberships. John and Chris both loved landscaping and their weekends were spent outside enjoying the Florida sun and working in their yard. You can bet that they always had the best-looking yard in the neighborhood! In 2003, John became a grandpa to Riley, and again to Holly in 2005. He was an amazing grandpa who always had a pocket full of Skittles and a hug for his girls. In 2013, Chris died and John retired from the County shortly thereafter. In 2015, John met Sheryl and the two of them dated until his death. They enjoyed each other's company immensely and everyone enjoyed seeing them so happy together. John had a great sense of humor and loved playing pranks, much to consternation of his victims, and it was often hard to tell when he was goofing around or being serious. It was this sense of humor that sustained him and his family when, on St. Patrick's Day in 2016, John had a devastating accident that left him permanently disabled. With the love and support of his family, he soldiered on and was beloved by the staff who cared for him in his last years. He loved his family, cars, Westerns, cars, Italian food, cars, the Bucs, cars, the Lions, and cars. He is no longer suffering and there is a deep gratitude in that knowledge, but he will be deeply missed by those who loved him. He is survived by his daughters; Ally (Mike) Bergmann and Kelly (Duncan) Neal, his granddaughters; Riley and Holly Bergmann, his brother, Jim Hickey, his sister, Ann McHugh, his brother-in-law, and best friend, Dave (Sally) Dillard, his love Sheryl Jordan, and many nieces and nephews. Per his request, there will be no Service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store