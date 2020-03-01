Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KewitzDale Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Kewitz Sr. May 11, 1929 February 16, 2020 Graveside Services for Dr. Dale Kewitz Sr., will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until 12:00PM prior to Services at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park. Dr. Dale Howard Kewitz Sr., was father to Yvonne Reese, Dale Kewitz, Dawn Kewitz, Sandra Kewitz and Adam Kewitz. Dr. Dale Howard Kewitz Sr., was a Korean War Veteran. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Illinois State University and several Masters degrees, including one from Northern Illinois University. He received a Teaching Degree from Illinois Normal University and was on the wrestling team there. He graduated with his Doctorate of Business Administration from United States International University in San Diego. He was Principal of Madison School and of Taft School in Illinois. He was the Director of a Park and Recreation Program in South Holland, Illinois. He served in the Air Force as recreation administrator for two years and at Hickman Field in Hawaii for a year as a civilian employee. Dr. Kewitz taught at the University of Guam, Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and at Kean College in New Jersey. He was a licensed Realtor. He owned several businesses including beauty shops and a health food store. Dr. Kewitz authored a book entitled Understanding Computers: A Self Instructional Guide published by University Press 5K. Dr. Kewitz loved fishing and boating. He loved traveling the world. He was also an exercise enthusiast and lived a healthy lifestyle. He loved eating a very healthy diet, including fish, fresh fruits and vegetables. Final arrangements are entrusted to the care of Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park. For more information, you may visit

