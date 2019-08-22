Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Medici. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul C. Medici Paul C. Medici, age 70, of Bradenton FL and Plymouth MA passed away on August 19, 2019 after a valiant and courageous battle with cancer.Paul was born on May 17, 1949 in Boston MA and was raised in Scituate MA by his parents Angelo (deceased) and Grace Medici along with his eight brothers and sisters at 56 Allen Street, Scituate Harbor, MA. Paul graduated from Scituate High School, Scituate MA in 1967 and Bridgeport University, Bridgeport, CT in 1971. He was a starting football player for 4 years on his high school team and attended college on 4- year football scholarship. He continued his education by earning a master's degree from Bridgewater State College in Bridgewater, MA. Paul will be sadly missed by his beloved wife and best friend Debbie Medici (Fox) of Bradenton, FL and Plymouth, MA.Loving children and grandchildren:Jeff and Pamela Medici, and their children Allyson and Anna of Southlake, TX; Lindsay and James Ryan, and their children Chloe, Jake, Camille and Carleigh of Johns Creek, GA;Courtney and Gardner Bridge, and their children Shay, Chatham and Payton of Osterville, MA; Greg Medici of Plymouth, MA;Ashley and Michael Smith-Vaughan and their son, David of Providence, RI; Michael and Amanda Hastings and their children Avery and Connor of Savannah, GA. Paul is predeceased by daughter, Stacey Medici. Siblings and Spouses: Angela and Larry Jolliffe of Palm Harbor, FL; Vicki Hastings and the late Edward Hastings of Lakeland, FL; Charles and Karen Medici of N. Scituate, MA; Allan and AnnaMarie Medici of Indialantic, FL; Michael and Mary Ellen Medici of Fayetteville, GA; Elizabeth and Alan Baillie of Cape Elizabeth, ME; David and Leanne Medici of South Portland, ME;John and Diane Medici of Limerick, ME and many nieces and nephews that adored "Uncle Paul." Paul will be remembered for his brilliant sports career and passion for baseball and football, and especially as a mentor and coach to help young people participate in sports.Paul loved his two careers; first being the General Manager of TheHanover Swim and Tennis Club, Hanover, MA and secondly his 22 year tenure as VP and Director of Program Management and Security Architect Manager at Fidelity Investments, Boston, MA. Paul will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends for his generosity, sincere concern for others and a smile that would light up a room. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 am in St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate Harbor, MA. 02066. Donations to honor Paul may be made to the Paul C. Medici Sports and Education Fund, c/o Elizabeth Baillie, 808 3rd Ave West, Suite 104, BRADENTON, FL34205. For an online guestbook, please visit

