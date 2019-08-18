Martha McCord Platt 01-28-1931 to 8-12-2019 Beloved wife of the late Whitey Platt, survived by cousin, Elke Bridge of Seymour, Indiana and many friends; old and new. Marty was a lover of all sports and as a young woman excelled in tennis, winning several awards in the Indianapolis, Indiana area. When she moved to Florida she started playing golf and soon excelled in that too. She succeeded in achieving eight hole-in-ones throughout her golfing career. She will be dearly missed. Per her request, there will be no funeral services and she will be buried at Riverview Cemetery in Seymour, Indiana.

