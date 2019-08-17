Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Coffman Martha. View Sign Service Information Jessen Funeral Home 197 E Jefferson St Franklin , IN 46131 (317)-346-6155 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha A. Coffman 4/10/1940 - 8/15/2019Martha A. Coffman, 79 of Bradenton, Fl. passed away on August 15, 2019 in Greenwood, IN. She was born on April 10, 1940 in Lafayette, IN. to the late Glenn Newbold and Lucille (Williams) Newbold. She graduated from Methodist Hospital Nursing Program and was an RN at the Indiana Masonic Home, retiring in 2000 after 20 years of service. She was a member of Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton, Fl. and was a former member of Franklin Community Congregational Church, in Franklin, IN. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and The 400 Club. She loved knitting hats for babies, sewing, and doing things for others. She really enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, she truly was an amazing woman! She is survived by her children, Kelliana Coffman of Franklin, IN and Christopher (Kristin) Coffman of Tampa, FL.; her sister, Judie Buman of Lafayette, IN; her six grandchildren, Gavin Coffman, Katie Yates, Ciera Coffman, Heather Yates, Marissa McKeel, Kassie McKeel, and her adopted family, the Perry's. She is preceded in death by her parents; Glenn Newbold and Lucille (Williams) Newbold; her husband, Larry Coffman; brother, Glenn Newbold, Jr.; her beloved dog, Panje. Calling will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at the Jessen Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel.

Martha A. Coffman 4/10/1940 - 8/15/2019Martha A. Coffman, 79 of Bradenton, Fl. passed away on August 15, 2019 in Greenwood, IN. She was born on April 10, 1940 in Lafayette, IN. to the late Glenn Newbold and Lucille (Williams) Newbold. She graduated from Methodist Hospital Nursing Program and was an RN at the Indiana Masonic Home, retiring in 2000 after 20 years of service. She was a member of Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton, Fl. and was a former member of Franklin Community Congregational Church, in Franklin, IN. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and The 400 Club. She loved knitting hats for babies, sewing, and doing things for others. She really enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, she truly was an amazing woman! She is survived by her children, Kelliana Coffman of Franklin, IN and Christopher (Kristin) Coffman of Tampa, FL.; her sister, Judie Buman of Lafayette, IN; her six grandchildren, Gavin Coffman, Katie Yates, Ciera Coffman, Heather Yates, Marissa McKeel, Kassie McKeel, and her adopted family, the Perry's. She is preceded in death by her parents; Glenn Newbold and Lucille (Williams) Newbold; her husband, Larry Coffman; brother, Glenn Newbold, Jr.; her beloved dog, Panje. Calling will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at the Jessen Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close