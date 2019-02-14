Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Mitch "Poppy" Cooper Ph.D.. View Sign

A. Mitch "Poppy" Cooper Ph.D. A. Mitch "Poppy" Cooper, Ph.D., 75, passed away peacefully at Surrey Place on February 8, 2019. He was born in Sylacauga, AL and grew up in Birmingham. After obtaining his Doctorate in Psychology at The University of Alabama he worked as a professor of psychology at Florida Southern College, Lakeland, FL and Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN. He eventually settled in Gulf Breeze, FL with the love of his life, Terri, and their two children. He worked as a clinical psychologist in the Pensacola area for 27 years, and continued to work as a professor at numerous colleges and universities in the area. He and his wife retired to Bradenton, FL in 2005 where both of their children had settled with their families. They attended Christ Episcopal Church, and enjoyed traveling the world together. His greatest joys were seeing his grandchildren grow up, spending time with family and friends, and watching the Crimson Tide win National Championships. Poppy was predeceased by his beloved wife, Terri, and two of his brothers, Jeff and Danny. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Cooper Chrisman, son, Christopher Cooper (Catherine), five grandchildren, Cooper, Cayton, CJ, Samantha, and William, and his brother, Van (Terry). There will be a Memorial Service February 15, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church at 10 a.m.

