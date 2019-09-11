Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aaron "Spud" Hobbs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Aaron "Spud" Hobbs Aaron "Spud" Hobbs, 63 of Myakka City, FL passed away September 5th, 2019 with his family by his side. Aaron was born May 27th, 1956, he was born and raised in Palmetto, FL but spent most of his life residing in Myakka City working as a Farmer. He was known as a hardworking and loyal man as well as a simple yet loving and fun-spirited son, brother, father and grandfather. His sons, granddaughters and family were everything to him. He is survived by his parents, David and Murrel Hobbs of Palmetto, FL, sons, Mason (Danielle) Hobbs of Myakka City, FL, Corey (Kayla) Hobbs of Winter Haven, FL, granddaughters, Baylee and Sadie Hobbs of Winter Haven, FL, Colbie Hobbs of Myakka City, FL, brother, Jimmy (Maryann) Hobbs of Palmetto, FL, sister, Kathy (Kenny) Stinson of Palmetto, FL, nephews, Seth Stinson, Cody and Garrett Hobbs of Palmetto, FL and Niece Renee Stinson of Palmetto, FL. Funeral Arrangements are as followsSeptember 14th, 2019 at Myakka Family Worship Center, 33410 Singletary Road, Myakka City, FL 34251. Viewing will start at 11:00AM. Service will follow at 12:00PM with Food and Fellowship immediately following the service. All Memorial Donations can be made to, "Myakka Family Worship Center" 33410 Singletary Road, Myakka City, FL 34251.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 11, 2019

