Aaron Lemke
1994 - 2020
Aaron Lemke
December 6, 1994 - September 21, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - (Bubba-Uncle Monkey)
Survived by: mother (Carol-Andy Lemke), father (Tony-Tammy Lemke), sister (Amber-Lance Yarborough), brother (Cody-April Lemke) and many nieces, nephews and family
No farewell words were spoken, no time to say good-bye. You were gone before we knew it, only God knows why. Our hearts ache in sadness, and the secret tears flow. What it meant to lose you, you will never know.
If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. #SuicideAwareness;



Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mansion Memorial Park
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
