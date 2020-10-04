Aaron LemkeDecember 6, 1994 - September 21, 2020Palmetto, Florida - (Bubba-Uncle Monkey)Survived by: mother (Carol-Andy Lemke), father (Tony-Tammy Lemke), sister (Amber-Lance Yarborough), brother (Cody-April Lemke) and many nieces, nephews and familyNo farewell words were spoken, no time to say good-bye. You were gone before we knew it, only God knows why. Our hearts ache in sadness, and the secret tears flow. What it meant to lose you, you will never know.If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. #SuicideAwareness;