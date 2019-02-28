Abimelec Morales Abimelec Morales, age 43, went to be with his Lord February 23, 2019. He leaves his wife, Miriam, and a host of family, and friends. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00PM Friday, March 1st, 2019 at Bradenton Gospel Tabernacle, 1218 7th Ave. East. Visitation begins at 9:00AM at church. Burial will follow at Adams-Rogers cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Covell Funeral Home. 941-739-5500.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 28, 2019