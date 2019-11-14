Adam William Waters Adam William Waters, 26, of Bradenton, FL passed away on October 23, 2019. Adam was born March 25, 1993, in Jacksonville, FL, to Mattie M. Waters and William H. Waters. Adam graduated Magna Cum Laude from University of South Florida and was awarded the Most Outstanding Project 2018 by an undergraduate. Adam is missed by his loving family, grandma, Lyn Marais, aunts and uncles, Alain (Lisa) Blue, Debra Burger, Trel (Kim) McRae, Tonya (Rodney) Young, Kim (Nabin) Shahi, Connie (Bob) Smith and many loving cousins. A Celebration of Life is at 4PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at City Life Church, 1300 17th Ave W., Bradenton, FL 34205. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to City Life Church.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 14, 2019