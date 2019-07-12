Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adeline Lavera Coe. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park 1140 Lake Ave Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-9494 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran Church 3705 South Anthony Boulevard Fort Wayne , IN View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran Church 3705 South Anthony Boulevard Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Adeline Lavera Coe Adeline Lavera Coe, 92 of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1926, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late Claude and Sadie (Steele) Corts. She was a Captain in the Army National Guard. Adeline went to Ball State University, where she received her Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education, Followed by attending Butler University getting her Media Specialist Degree and took additional graduate work at Indiana University in guidance and counseling. She was a teacher at Carroll, Concordia Lutheran and Leo HighSchools. She was a life member of Disabled American Veterans Ladies Auxiliary and served as the State Commander of DAV Auxiliary Department of Indiana in 1992-1993, during that time she received the Distinguished Hoosier award. Adeline also volunteered at the VA Medical Center for several years and in 1977 held the position of DAVA national Publicity Chairman. She was a lifetime member of VFW Kekionga Post 1421 where she started the first VFW Auxiliary in 1979. A member of American Legion Post 24 in Bradenton, Florida, Navy Club USA Ship 245 in New Haven, Indiana, and Marine Corps League in Fort Wayne. She also chartered the first auxiliary for Amvets Post 33 in Fort Wayne where she served as the first President. She is a member of the Allen County Retired Teacher Association and the National Education Association. She is a member of Pi Lambda Theta, having served as its President and been in the organization 50 years. She was also active in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Bradenton, Florida, receiving the Silver Circle Award for 25 years in 2002. She was a former member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Surviving her are her children; Jay Whetsel, Merline (William) Jann, Candace (Sam) Terrell, Sharon (Gene) France; seven step-daughters; 13 grandchildren; 23 great- grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Proceeding her in passing are her first husband, Harold Brumbaugh; second husband, William Whetsel; third husband, Glen Smith, and most recent spouse, Richard Coe; brother, Calvin Corts; three step-sons; two stepdaughters. A Funeral Service will be at 11AM on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church 3705 S. Anthony Blvd. Fort Wayne, Indiana 46806 with Visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 2-5PM & 7-9PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral home Lakeside 1140 Lake Ave. Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805. Memorial contributions to the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bradenton, Florida. For more information go to

