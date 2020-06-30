Adeline Mary (Fenton) French
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Adeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adeline Mary French (Fenton) Adeline Mary French (Fenton), 90, of Ellenton, FL passed away June 25, 2020 after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert A. French and her daughter, Roberta A. Mazzarini. She is survived by her son, Walter French and her four grandchildren; Teresa (French) McKearney, Anna French, Christopher Mazzarini and Jennifer (Mazzarini) Freed. She is also survived by her four great- grandchildren; Emma and Colleen McKearney and Austin and Adeline Freed. Visitation is being held at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, FL on July 1st, 2020 at 10AM followed by services and then a private burial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved