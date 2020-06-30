Adeline Mary French (Fenton) Adeline Mary French (Fenton), 90, of Ellenton, FL passed away June 25, 2020 after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert A. French and her daughter, Roberta A. Mazzarini. She is survived by her son, Walter French and her four grandchildren; Teresa (French) McKearney, Anna French, Christopher Mazzarini and Jennifer (Mazzarini) Freed. She is also survived by her four great- grandchildren; Emma and Colleen McKearney and Austin and Adeline Freed. Visitation is being held at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, FL on July 1st, 2020 at 10AM followed by services and then a private burial.



