Agnes B. Themis
November 28, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Agnes B. Themis, 88, of Bradenton, FL passed away November 29, 2020. Born in Woodford, VA she moved to Bradenton in 1971 from Highland Springs, VA & she was a Methodist.
She is predeceased by her husband, Willie M. "Bill" Themis; parents, David and Nannie (Satterwhite) Bruce; survived by sons; Bruce of Sheridan, WY and Brian of Davie, FL; daughter, Andrea Reid of Bradenton, FL; sisters; Joyce Walker of Aylett, VA and Barbara Payne of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com