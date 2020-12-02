1/
Agnes B. Themis
November 28, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Agnes B. Themis, 88, of Bradenton, FL passed away November 29, 2020. Born in Woodford, VA she moved to Bradenton in 1971 from Highland Springs, VA & she was a Methodist.
She is predeceased by her husband, Willie M. "Bill" Themis; parents, David and Nannie (Satterwhite) Bruce; survived by sons; Bruce of Sheridan, WY and Brian of Davie, FL; daughter, Andrea Reid of Bradenton, FL; sisters; Joyce Walker of Aylett, VA and Barbara Payne of Richmond, VA; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
Agnes was one of the sweetest souls I have ever known. She will be missed.
May thoughts and prayers are with all of those who her spirit touched.
KATHLEEN SCHRADER
Acquaintance
