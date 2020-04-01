Agnes Lee Sampson

Agnes Lee Sampson Agnes Lee Sampson, 70, of Palmetto, FL, was called home to heaven on March 27, 2020. Born Agnes Lee Kohler to Mary Hadley and Henry Kohler in Nyack, NY on March 20, 1950, Lee was a beloved daughter, wife, sister, sister-in-law, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She is survived by her husband, together 45 years, Clifford (Kip) Sampson, and adoring family including Michele (Sampson), Donny and DC Nelson; Alison Sampson; Destinee, Amiyah and AJ Wynn; Connie Bohr; Asha, Matthew, Ryker and Luka Dalton; Mel and Judy Weinberg, and Karen, Paco and Troy Galan. Lee will be remembered by all who knew her for her exceeding generosity and thoughtfulness. She will be Celebrated privately. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , one of Lee's favorite charities.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
