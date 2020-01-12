Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes M. Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes M. Brown Agnes M. Brown, 95, Bradenton, FL passed away January 5, 2020. Born in Sharon, PA she moved to Bradenton, FL in 2008 from Youngstown, OH and attended Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 64 years, Robert Emmett and daughter, Phyllis Wyatt (Roy) of Colorado. She is survived by her daughters, Ann (John) Dercoli of Austintown, OH and Karen (Bob) Snedeker of Bradenton, FL, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be at 9:30AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24, 2000 75th Street W, Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brown

Agnes M. Brown Agnes M. Brown, 95, Bradenton, FL passed away January 5, 2020. Born in Sharon, PA she moved to Bradenton, FL in 2008 from Youngstown, OH and attended Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 64 years, Robert Emmett and daughter, Phyllis Wyatt (Roy) of Colorado. She is survived by her daughters, Ann (John) Dercoli of Austintown, OH and Karen (Bob) Snedeker of Bradenton, FL, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be at 9:30AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24, 2000 75th Street W, Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close