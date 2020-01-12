Agnes M. Brown Agnes M. Brown, 95, Bradenton, FL passed away January 5, 2020. Born in Sharon, PA she moved to Bradenton, FL in 2008 from Youngstown, OH and attended Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 64 years, Robert Emmett and daughter, Phyllis Wyatt (Roy) of Colorado. She is survived by her daughters, Ann (John) Dercoli of Austintown, OH and Karen (Bob) Snedeker of Bradenton, FL, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be at 9:30AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24, 2000 75th Street W, Bradenton, FL 34209. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 12, 2020