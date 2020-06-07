Alan Christopher Atkinson Alan Christopher Atkinson passed away on May 30th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Dawn; daughters; Christina and Elizabeth; brothers, Ethan (Clee) Atkinson III (Elspeth) and Gary Carter (Barbara) and sister, Claudia Keller. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ethan and Dorothy Atkinson and sister, Elaine Leavitt. He has 37 years at the Manatee County sheriff's office and 20+ years in Hernando Desoto Historical Society. He was a Shriner and a Mason. He also enjoyed Coaching at Palmetto high school. Chris will be remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family, and friends. He was a great husband, father, mentor, coach and friend to many. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, June 10 , 2020 from 4 to 7PM and Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10 to 11AM. The Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00AM. All Services will take place at Bayside Community Church - East Bradenton Campus, 15800 FL-64, Bradenton, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be given to one of the following organizations: Palmetto Athletic & Academic Association, Inc. www.paypal.me/Atkinson941, Conquistador Historical Foundation, Student Exchange Program, Supporters of Law Enforcement, Shriners Healthcare for Children Florida. Codolences may be left at https://www.dignitymemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.