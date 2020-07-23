Alan Garceau,
July 18, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Alan Garceau, 77, of Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife, children, and loved ones. To say Alan was a people person would be a vast understatement. He sought out and engaged them whether or not they asked, and in the end left them smiling.
He was born in Ishpeming, Michigan in 1942, in his dear Upper Peninsula. His lifelong passions for sports and music began there. He was the slugging first baseman and manager of the Venice Supper Club softball team, and a charter trumpeter of the popular Ishpeming Blue Notes Drum & Bugle Corps. His hunting skills were deer-friendly, with a zero-for-lifetime Camp Gut Shot record.
After a three-year service in the United States Army and working in the insurance industry, Alan met the love of his life, Patti. They married in 1979, and moved to Escanaba, Michigan to open Garceau Insurance, which they successfully owned and operated for 22 years. Knowing no one when they moved to Escanaba, they were enthusiastically welcomed into the community by the many remarkable people they met in town, forming friendships they cherished for life. His hunting and softball days largely behind him, he was active in local tennis, winning several regional tournaments. His golf game was wanting, but highlighted by a much talked about hole-in-one.
After retiring and selling their family-owned business, Alan and Patti moved to Florida, living in the Bradenton-Sarasota area. He stayed active with golf, and served as a board member of the Harbourage Braden River Community Development District. A lifelong Packer Backer, he attended many games at Lambeau Field, and was in the stands in New Orleans and Dallas to cheer Green Bay to two Super Bowl Championships. Until his final days he loved attending live music events with Patti and his sister-in-law, Jodi, equally enjoying large stadiums and beach and back alley blues bars.
He is survived by Patti, his sons; Lance (Marilyn) of Waukesha, WI and Jeff (Catherine) of Chicago, IL, his grandsons; Seth, Adam, and Grant, his brothers; Dennis (Carla) of Decatur, IL and Scott (Georgeanna) of Baltimore, MD, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles ("Butch"), his mother, Mary-Lucille ("Cille"), his father-in-law, Frank Maslaney, his mother-in-law, Judith ("Judy") Kuchler, his uncle, William ("Bill"), his cousins; Pat and David ("Jerry") Corlett, and his beloved nephew, Craig.
He will be honored by a Memorial Service in the Upper Peninsula, at a date to be announced in consideration of the global public health crisis. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton, FL (https://tidewellhospice.org/home/tidewellfoundation/
), or to your local Hospice provider. Final arrangements are entrusted to Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park. To share fond memories or express sympathy to the Garceau family, you may visit www.ManasotaMemorial.com