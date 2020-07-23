Patti, Jeff, Lance, and family:

I am sorry - and very sad - to learn of Alan's passing. He was most definitely the most engaging, outgoing and optimistic person I've ever known. I am very thankful to have known him. He most definitely was a huge part and influence in the direction of my life. I am very grateful for the opportunities that he helped me to achieve!

Carrie and I send our thoughts and prayers. We also send a smile and a hug, we know Alan would appreciate that!

Take care and we are thinking of you!

Jeff and Carrie Magowan

Jeffrey Magowan

Friend