Alan J. Downes, 88, retired professor, of St. Cloud, MN and formerly of Bradenton, died Oct. 14, 2019. Born Nov. 10, 1930 in Meriden, CT to Nelson E. and Catherine (Askew) Downes, he spent his high school and college years on the Gulf Coast where he met and married Claire (vanBreemen) Downes in 1952. Alan—a gifted, memorable teacher and an avid genealogical researcher—was a lifelong advocate for education, scientific thinking, and social justice. He was predeceased by Claire in 2013, and is survived by his children Deirdre, Blake (Barbara Szurek), James (Kathryn), Jeremy (Wiebke Kuhn), and Melissa; brother Robin and family; and five beloved grandchildren.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 27, 2019