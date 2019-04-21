Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan John Levy. View Sign

Alan John Levy Alan John Levy, age 68, passed away April 17, 2019. Alan was born in Pittsburgh, PA August 30, 1950 to Irene "Babe" Mooney Levy and Robert Frank Levy. Alan moved to Florida in 1976 where he met and married Linda O'Connor-Levy September 30, 1978. Alan worked as an indirect lender in banking for 18 years. He retired from Ceridian Benefit Services in 2013 where he implemented health care spending accounts. Alan, also , taught American Banking Institute classes in Consumer Lending at Manatee Community College during his banking years. Alan joined the Hernando Desoto Historical Society in 1988 where he served on the Crewe a number of years as a Lieutenant, Captain, and Padre. He was General Chairman of the Celebration in 1999. He also served as Secretary of the Hernando Desoto Historical Society Board of Directors. Alan enjoyed restoring old cars, riding motorcycles as a member of the Desoto Knights, scuba diving, snorkeling, watching movies, Nascar racing, and win or lose Alan loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. Linda and Alan have done extensive traveling throughout the world and Alan really enjoyed the researching and planning. Alan was very family oriented and enjoyed all our visits with extended family. The highlight of his life has been being a father to Erin and recently having the opportunity to walk her down the aisle at her wedding in 2018. Alan is survived by his wife Linda O'Connor-Levy, daughter Erin J. L. MacDonald (John), brother Robert Levy (Bonnie), sister Judith Levy Bentz (David), and multiple in-laws, nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. The family invites you to come and celebrate Alan's life with an Open House on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 3rd Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Food Bank of Manatee, 811 23rd Ave. E., Bradenton, FL 34208.

Alan John Levy Alan John Levy, age 68, passed away April 17, 2019. Alan was born in Pittsburgh, PA August 30, 1950 to Irene "Babe" Mooney Levy and Robert Frank Levy. Alan moved to Florida in 1976 where he met and married Linda O'Connor-Levy September 30, 1978. Alan worked as an indirect lender in banking for 18 years. He retired from Ceridian Benefit Services in 2013 where he implemented health care spending accounts. Alan, also , taught American Banking Institute classes in Consumer Lending at Manatee Community College during his banking years. Alan joined the Hernando Desoto Historical Society in 1988 where he served on the Crewe a number of years as a Lieutenant, Captain, and Padre. He was General Chairman of the Celebration in 1999. He also served as Secretary of the Hernando Desoto Historical Society Board of Directors. Alan enjoyed restoring old cars, riding motorcycles as a member of the Desoto Knights, scuba diving, snorkeling, watching movies, Nascar racing, and win or lose Alan loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. Linda and Alan have done extensive traveling throughout the world and Alan really enjoyed the researching and planning. Alan was very family oriented and enjoyed all our visits with extended family. The highlight of his life has been being a father to Erin and recently having the opportunity to walk her down the aisle at her wedding in 2018. Alan is survived by his wife Linda O'Connor-Levy, daughter Erin J. L. MacDonald (John), brother Robert Levy (Bonnie), sister Judith Levy Bentz (David), and multiple in-laws, nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. The family invites you to come and celebrate Alan's life with an Open House on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 3rd Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Food Bank of Manatee, 811 23rd Ave. E., Bradenton, FL 34208. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 21, 2019

