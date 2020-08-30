Albert DiPietro
September 11, 1931 - August 16, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Albert V. DiPietro, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to people too numerous to mention, aged 88, died in Bradenton, due to COVID.Al was born to Gelsomina (Masciotra) and Giuseppe DiPietro in Springfield, MA. He graduated from Technical High School and American International College. After college, he served in the US Army in Korea, and then had a 35 year career at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company until retirement. Al was a devoted husband to Judith Mary (Wise) for 45 years until her passing in 2003. Al was a loving father to his four children and their spouses, daughter, Terri (James) Starzynski of Montague, son, Christopher (MaryAnn) of Springfield, daughter, Julie (Robert) Hennessy of Centerville, son, Paul (Amanda) of Longmeadow. He was a much-loved grandfather to his seven grandchildren and their partners; Nicholas Skarzynski and his partner, Courtney Parker, Joseph Stanek and his fiancée, Soran Kim, Daniel Skarzynski, Thomas Stanek, Kristina, Maria, and Anthony DiPietro. Al was blessed finding love again when he met and married the second love of his life, Marcia Uras of Bradenton, FL. Al embraced Marcia and her family as his own, and he and Marcia enjoyed 14 years together and lived each day to the fullest, until his death. Al (lovingly known as Guido) had a passion for singing and entertaining and shared that blessing with anyone he met. If you spent any time with him, he would break into song and offer to make you one of his delicious meals. Hospitality to all was his gift to his family, friends, and strangers who were yet to be friends. Al's Italian roots were expressed daily through his love of family, song, and food. If you were fortunate to be a loved one of Al's, he was always there for you when you needed him. Al had a deep faith that he practiced daily as a communicant of Mount Carmel Church when he was young, Holy Cross Church when raising his family, and currently at Our Lady of the Angels Church. He was very active in jail ministry throughout his life.
The family will Celebrate Al's Life at a private mass at Holy Cross Church and burial service at St. Michael's Cemetery in Springfield, MA at a date to be determined. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice
in Al's name. "Al......quando arrivi scrivi"