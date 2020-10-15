Albert F. Miller
October 7, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Albert F. Miller, 100, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020, after a long full life. Al was born in Brooklyn, NY. He moved to Ridgewood, N.J. in 1952 with his beloved wife, Marie Ann (Nan) to raise a family. Al and Nan then moved to Bradenton, Florida in 1983 and were proud members of Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Al was big hearted, energetic and kind and thrived on the love from his family and his many dear friends in the Mt. Vernon Community. He was an avid baseball fan and his proudest moments were being chosen for the 1934 N.Y.C. All Star baseball team and coaching the 1979 Ridgewood, N.J. team to the Williamsport Little League World Series.
He is predeceased by his parents, Adam and Dorothy and his cherished wife, Marie Ann (Nan). He leaves behind his sons; Thomas and Raymond, his wife, Jane; his grandchildren; Alex, Katherine and Michael his wife, Stephanie; great grandchild, Olivia and his sister in-law, Diane and husband, Charles.
His Memorial Services will be held at 8:45AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church in Bradenton Florida and a time to be determined in Ridgewood, N.J. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.