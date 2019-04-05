Albert J. Jandoli

Albert J. Jandoli Albert J. Jandoli, 87, Bradenton, FL passed away April 3, 2019. Born in Orange, NJ, he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1997 from Brick, NJ. A Veteran of the US Navy during the Korean War, he worked as a researcher at Bell Laboratory in Holmdel, NJ for 40 years and he attended Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. He was a member of the Communications Workers of America and the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge. He is predeceased by his parents, Albert and Jennie (Bogash) Jandoli and his wife, Marilyn E.; he is survived by sons, Robert, Ricky (Mary), Raymond and Ron (Cheryl) and his grandchildren, Kristina and Alexis. Visitation 4:00-7:00PM Sunday April 7, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Mass with Military Honors will be 9:30AM Monday, April 8, 2019 at Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to St. Benedict Prep in Newark, NJ at www.sbp.org. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
