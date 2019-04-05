Albert J. Jandoli Albert J. Jandoli, 87, Bradenton, FL passed away April 3, 2019. Born in Orange, NJ, he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1997 from Brick, NJ. A Veteran of the US Navy during the Korean War, he worked as a researcher at Bell Laboratory in Holmdel, NJ for 40 years and he attended Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. He was a member of the Communications Workers of America and the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge. He is predeceased by his parents, Albert and Jennie (Bogash) Jandoli and his wife, Marilyn E.; he is survived by sons, Robert, Ricky (Mary), Raymond and Ron (Cheryl) and his grandchildren, Kristina and Alexis. Visitation 4:00-7:00PM Sunday April 7, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Mass with Military Honors will be 9:30AM Monday, April 8, 2019 at Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to St. Benedict Prep in Newark, NJ at www.sbp.org. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 5, 2019