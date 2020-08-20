1/1
Albert John "AJ" Williams
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert John Williams (AJ)
August 11, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Albert John Williams (AJ), 88, of Bradenton, Florida passed away Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Blake Medical Hospital. Born March 11, 1932, in Valdese, North Carolina, he was son of the late Osborne Williams and Anne Jacumin Mullins. Mr. Williams retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the United States Navy having served in combat as a corpsman during the Korean War and conflicts in the Middle East and South America. After leaving the military, he would go on to work and retire from Phillip Morris in Richmond, Virginia as a welder. Mr. Williams was a Master Mason for over forty years and a Shriners volunteer. Later in life, he would spend most of his time traveling the country, ultimately settle down in Florida where he spent his remaining years.
He will be remembered mostly by his playful humor and for always having with him his inseparable canine companion, Hardly. Mr. Williams is survived by six children; four stepchildren; sixteen grandchildren along with several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Gwendolyn Williams Rozell. In addition to his wife, Ann, he was predeceased by his brother, Charles Ray.
Memorial Services will be held at 12noon Sat. Aug. 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 West Hundred Road, Chester VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory to Albert J. Williams to Rescue 22 Foundation (www.rescue22foundation.org) which provides lifesaving service dogs for veterans. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
8047482166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved