Albert "Bert" Reeves Shipley Albert "Bert" Reeves Shipley, 87, was born August 19, 1931 and passed away on July 2, 2019 at home. Bert was born in Gary, Indiana and went to Emerson High School, graduating in 1950. Bert went on to earn an Electrical Engineering degree from Purdue University and worked for Fischbach and Moore in Chicago, Illinois for 25 years. Bert enjoyed hunting, dancing, traveling and most of all, time with his family. Bert is survived by his wife, Barb, children, Britt, Wendy and Lynn and two step-daughters, Cindy and Sheri and five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Sound Choice Cremation & Burials will be handling arrangements. www.SoundChoiceCremation.com. Memorial Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on 26th Street West in Bradenton, FL on July 6, 2019 at 10:00AM. Memorial donations made to the .
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 6, 2019