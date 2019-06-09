Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert William Ales III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert William Ales III Albert William Ales III (Al, Albie) was born on September 15, 2000 in Troy, MI, and passed as the result of a vehicle accident in Cusco, Peru on May 24, 2019. Albert was 18 years old. Albert lived in Parrish, FL with his parents, Albert and Kimberly Ales, and younger brothers, Jackson and William. Albert and best friend, Zack Morris, had embarked on the graduation trip on May 23, 2019 and were in the country just a few short hours before their untimely death. Albert was a proud graduate of Southeast High School in Bradenton, FL. Albert had completed the rigorous International Baccalaureate (IB) program. Albert had a passion for mechanical engineering and thrived at Southeast under the instruction of Engineering Department head, Richard Platt. Albert and friends, under the guidance of Platt, created the Student Industrial Manufacturing Program (SIMP) club which focused on using robotics to mass produce wooden toy cars to be given to children in war-torn and impoverished countries. Through outreach, they got sponsorship from Google and worked with representatives of the 101st Airborne. Their vision was to leverage knowledge to bring happiness and joy into the world. Albert worked most recently at Sixty East restaurant in Ellenton, FL, and was known for his incredible work ethic. Albert was an accomplished marksman, cook, artist, amateur mechanic and electrician. Albert loved loud music, Porsches, driving with the top down on his car, travel, spicy food, chocolate chip cookies, his basset hound "Ginger", his family and countless friends. He was bright, funny, kind and generous. Albert was to attend the University of Central Florida in the fall, where he was admitted as a "Top Ten Knight." Albert had planned to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Albert is survived by his parents, Albert and Kimberly Ales; brothers, Jackson and William Ales of Parrish, FL; grandparents, Larry and Betty Tonander of Largo, FL and Albert and Christine Ales of Louisville, KY; aunts, uncle, many life-long family friends, and his Southeast Noles family of friends. A joint Celebration of Life Service is planned for Albert and his best friend, Zack Morris, who passed away in the same vehicle accident. The event is planned for 10:00 AM Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 at Woodland Community Church, 9607 East State Road 70, Bradenton, FL 34202. The public is welcome to join us as we celebrate the lives of these two remarkable young men. Instead of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a contribution in the boys' honor to the IB Program at Southeast High School, 1200 37th Avenue East, Bradenton, FL 34208, the incubator program where these young men met, became friends, learned to care about others before themselves and received direction and purpose in their lives or the Albert Ales III and Zachary Morris scholarship fund at

