of Bradenton passed away August 30, 2019 at the age of 99. She was born May 14, 1920 in Birnamwood Wisconsin, and lived in Colorado,Pennysylvania and New Jersey before retiring to Bradenton 38 years ago. Alberta was an avid quilter who loved spending time with her family. She also loved traveling the country with her husband Roland in their RV. She was a member of the Bradenton Christian Reformed Church. She is predeceased by her husband Roland, parents Gerrit and Alice Bultman and 11 of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Sylvia Vermuelen of Bradenton, son Allen and wife Joann of Clifton, New Jersey, sister Alice Englishman of Bradenton, 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation and funeral services are private. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home and Manasota Memorial Park is entrusted with final care.

