Alberto J. "Ajay" Santiago

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberto J. "Ajay" Santiago.
Obituary
Send Flowers

On the 7th day he rested. Alberto James ‘’Ajay’’ Santiago was called home May 18, 2019. Ajay was a selfless young man with a heart of gold from saving seniors off a burning bus to going to Easter Seals to give free haircuts. Ajay was always there to help. He was a man of many talents a phenomenal dancer, a football player an artist and our comedian. Ajay would lighten up the room the moment he entered it. His smile was contagious. He loved his family and friends and was a true soul survivor. Visitation will be 6:00-10:00PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
logo
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.