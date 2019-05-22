On the 7th day he rested. Alberto James ‘’Ajay’’ Santiago was called home May 18, 2019. Ajay was a selfless young man with a heart of gold from saving seniors off a burning bus to going to Easter Seals to give free haircuts. Ajay was always there to help. He was a man of many talents a phenomenal dancer, a football player an artist and our comedian. Ajay would lighten up the room the moment he entered it. His smile was contagious. He loved his family and friends and was a true soul survivor. Visitation will be 6:00-10:00PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 22, 2019