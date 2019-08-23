Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alex Karras. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alex Karras Alex Karras, 86, of Bradenton, passed away August 19, 2019. Alex was born in Chicago Illinois and moved to Florida in 1971, then moved to Miami, Tampa and then finally to Bradenton where he made it home forever. Alex was owner of Alex Karras Lincoln (formerly Alex Karras Lincoln Mercury) since 1978 and a proud member of Manatee County serving on the Airport authority Advisory Board for General Aviation, Sheriff's Advisory Board of Business Representatives, Manatee Chamber of Commerce Member, member of St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church and also served on the parish consul for the church. Alex served in the Army in Germany in the 50's. Alex also served on the national dealer consul for Lincoln, he served on numerous different committees with Ford Motor Company over the years as a Lincoln dealer. He loved serving on the Patron Committee for 11 years with Ford Motor Company. He was always so proud of the accomplishments with Lincoln and loved being an auto dealer in Manatee County. Alex's passions were flying his airplanes, boating, golfing, football, the Chicago Bears, racing cars and airplanes, going to North Carolina for the summer, and family. Alex was a very compassionate man who cared very deeply for those whom he loved and those whom he lost. He was a well respected businessman in the community and loved by all of his friends and neighbors. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in need and an ear to those who needed him to listen. We all have learned great things from Alex and carried them in our hearts. Alex was a very proud man. He was proud of his accomplishments, his children, his family, and his Heritage. Alex had a great passion for life and loved to travel. Alex leaves behind his beloved wife of 36 years, Betty; four stepchildren, Bill Booth, Susan (Tom Reale), Charmain (Dan O'Mara), Sharon (Steven Insalaco); nephew, Rick whom he thought of as his son; Rick's wife, Jill; nephews, Nick and Tom; great nephews, Rick Jr. and Michael, and niece, Diana. Alex also leaves grandchildren, Jamie, Michael, Alex, Anthony, Andy, Christopher, Brittney, Heather, Alyssa, Alexandria, Kristina, Zachary, Brock, and Skyler; ten great-grandchildren; Godchild, Krystal and he also leaves behind his precious dogs, Snickers and Candy. Alex is pre-deceased in death by his mother and father, Spiro and Pearl; twin brother, Sol; brother, Nick; sister, Mary; nephew, Drew, and stepson, Scott. Alex was larger than life to all of us and an inspiration. He will be sadly missed by family friends and all who loved him. He was my husband he was also my best friend and my one true love! Visitation will be 6:00-8:00PM with Trisagion Service at 7:00PM, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Service will be 10:00AM, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243. In lieu of flowers donations made to St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church. Condolences made to

