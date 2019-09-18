Alfonso Formica

Obituary
Alfonso Formica, of Bradenton passed away August 29, 2019 at the age of 69; he was born August 13, 1950 in Porto Empedocle- Agrigento, Sicily. He is survived by loving wife Maria Formica, Children Franco Formica, Rosalia Formica, Salvina Rizzo. Visitation will be held on Saturday September 21, 2019 from 10am to 11am at The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave E. Bradenton Florida. Funeral Service to follow at 11am. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
