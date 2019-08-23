Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Doeden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice A. Doeden Alice A. (Reinking) Doeden, 98 , of Bradenton, passed away peacefully August 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Gerald Doeden; parents; five siblings; brothers, Paul, Edwin and Karl Reinking; sisters, Selma Scholes and Olga Rose and two great granddaughters, Lyla and Violet Pai. Surviving are a daughter, Mia Mary Alice Doeden (Rodney Emery) of Boston MA; two sons, John (Deb Kerr) of Middlebury, IN and Paul of Bradenton, FL; three grandchildren, Katherine Doeden (Reetesh) Pai of Pittsburgh PA, Christopher "Chip" Doeden (Michelle) of Indianapolis, IN and Casey Doeden of Bristol, IN; three great grandchildren, Kiran and Nathan Pai and Isaac Doeden. Alice was a longtime member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. She had a beautiful soprano voice and in 1939 began sharing it in Ft. Wayne, IN as a member of a trio called the Three Shades. She loved the theater and co-founded the Village Players of Hicksville, OH. She sat on the board of directors and performed in and was a lifetime member of the Island Players, Anna Maria, FL. She was active in her community of Freedom Village at Bradenton. She enjoyed staying in touch with family and friends. A Memorial Service is planned for 2PM Saturday, September 7, at the Freedom Village Auditorium. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton or Comfort Warriors. Condolences to

Alice A. Doeden Alice A. (Reinking) Doeden, 98 , of Bradenton, passed away peacefully August 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Gerald Doeden; parents; five siblings; brothers, Paul, Edwin and Karl Reinking; sisters, Selma Scholes and Olga Rose and two great granddaughters, Lyla and Violet Pai. Surviving are a daughter, Mia Mary Alice Doeden (Rodney Emery) of Boston MA; two sons, John (Deb Kerr) of Middlebury, IN and Paul of Bradenton, FL; three grandchildren, Katherine Doeden (Reetesh) Pai of Pittsburgh PA, Christopher "Chip" Doeden (Michelle) of Indianapolis, IN and Casey Doeden of Bristol, IN; three great grandchildren, Kiran and Nathan Pai and Isaac Doeden. Alice was a longtime member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. She had a beautiful soprano voice and in 1939 began sharing it in Ft. Wayne, IN as a member of a trio called the Three Shades. She loved the theater and co-founded the Village Players of Hicksville, OH. She sat on the board of directors and performed in and was a lifetime member of the Island Players, Anna Maria, FL. She was active in her community of Freedom Village at Bradenton. She enjoyed staying in touch with family and friends. A Memorial Service is planned for 2PM Saturday, September 7, at the Freedom Village Auditorium. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton or Comfort Warriors. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close