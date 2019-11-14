Alice "Grace" Fischer Alice "Grace" Fischer, 98, of Bradenton, FL passed away November 12, 2019. She was born in Manning, SC and was the daughter of the late Heyward Perry DuBose and Alice Pearle Duke DuBose. She graduated from Manning High School and attended Columbia College. Grace was a loving mom, military wife and homemaker. She was married to her high school sweetheart "Art Fischer" for over 60 years. They moved to Bradenton in 1973 from Clearwater, FL and she was an active member and Deacon of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Predeceased by her husband, Col. Henry Arthur 'Art' Fischer, Jr.; daughter, Carol Landers; sister, Dorothy Hollis and son-in-law, Jim Hunt; she is survived by daughters, Diane Hunt of Titusville, FL and Lynne (Chuck) Banks of Bradenton, FL; sisters, Nell Sprott of Manning, SC and Helen Borden of Spartinburg, SC; grandchildren; Caroline, Jimmy, Emily, Catherine, Wesley and Kara and great grand- children, Brayden, Haley, Ethan and Grace. Services will be held 11AM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at the Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 14, 2019